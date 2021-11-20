JPD’s grant writer, city councilman speak on how the $500k heading departments’ way will help put more boots on the ground

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 500-thousand-dollars in grant money is on the way to the Jackson Police Department to help the city bring violent crime under control.

Thursday’s homicide marked 127 killings in the Capital City so far this year.

The grant money comes from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program. In addition to the $504,310, it also includes a 25% match from the city council, meaning JPD will receive nearly $700,000 to go toward recruitment efforts.

After graduating its 65th/20th basic recruit class Friday, JPD is now five officers stronger, and according to Juan Gray with JPD’s Grants Unit, the wages of the next five graduates are already paid for thanks to this grant.

“The money will be used to pay their salaries for three years,” Gray said. “In the fourth year, the police department will pick up those salaries permanently.”

Gray said gun violence and high crime areas in the Capital City contributed to the DOJ’s choice to send the money Jackson’s way.

“There were 590 applicants throughout the United States that applied for the grant, and only 183 were awarded,” he said. “Only two agencies in Mississippi were recipients of the grant: Jackson and Starkville.”

He said Ward 1 Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote brought the grant to his attention back in January and encouraged him to apply.

“We need the money,” Foote said. “I look forward to them putting it to work for us.”

Even though the grant money can only go toward new recruits, Councilman Foote hopes it will also free up funds to help JPD bring on trained officers, which is an area he feels the department is lacking.

“In addition to the police academy, we need to be able to go out and hire experienced officers that can fulfill some of the really important slots like detectives where we have shortfalls right now,” Foote said.

The Councilman noted that it will take two years before Friday’s graduates can become detectives.

The 25% match from city council amounts to over $168,000 dollars. Councilman Foote said he’s confident that a majority of city council will be on board with that, especially with extra funds available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

JPD’s next recruiting class is set to start on December 12th.

