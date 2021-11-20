Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson Police Department celebrates 5 new officers in graduation ceremony

By Howard Ballou
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are now five more Jackson police officers who will be hitting the streets to serve and protect.

The Jackson Police Department hosted graduation ceremonies for the 65th/20th Basic Recruit Class Friday morning.

Family and friends gathered at the Jackson Police Training Academy, proudly watching the five new officers take the oath and receive pins and handshakes.

Chief James Davis said it’s tough all over the country to find people willing to serve.

”So, it’s good to have our citizens stepping up to want to be police officers; increasing our ranks. Like I promised, I’m going to do all that I can. I believe this is our fifth police class this year. So, we’re plugging along. We’re headed in the right direction,” said Davis.

This was an 8-week program and Davis said a recent COPS grant of more than $500,000 will help get more officers to serve the city of Jackson.

There will be another recruit class starting December 12.

