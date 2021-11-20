Humphreys County teen indicted on teen’s murder charge arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In October, we shared the story of the hunt for a teenager wanted for killing another teenager. Hinds County authorities arrested Earl Young after locating him in another county.

Friday, the 16-year-old was taken to the Hinds County Detention Center more than a year after authorities charged the teenager with the shooting death of 15-year-old Jonathan Wilson Jr.

In October of 2020, Wilson was shot outside the Texaco Station on State Street.

Young was arrested and released on a $100,000 bond. In November of 2020 he was indicted on a murder charge.

“When we do things that’s not right in God’s eyes, things that’s not right in the things of nature, we have punishments,” said Jonathan Wilson Jr.’s mother Shannon Griffin. “We have to pay for them, and so I’m just relieved that we are able to get him detained so we can now get this process going.”

After Young was released on bond, officials said he had not been located to be served with the indictment.

Hinds County law officers tracked him to Humphrey’s County where he turned himself in to authorities.

“We went to the address and the individual was not there and we told the family that we were seeking his apprehension,” said Hinds County Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler. “So what they did was they turned the individual into the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department. So that’s always a better set of circumstances when we’re looking for a person that’s wanted for murder.”

Young’s family refutes the murder charge and said his life is in danger. Shaquita Perkins, said Young is her Brother. She said he told her that the night of the shooting they were playing and wrestling with the gun and the gun went off.

Young maintains it was an accident.

They said after the shooting the police were called, and he remained at the scene. Young turned himself in to police after the shooting.

