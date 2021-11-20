Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Frost is good possibility tonight as temperatures fall into the lower and middle 30s by morning under clear skies and with light to no wind. Saturday will turn sunny with highs near 70. Sunday will see a few more clouds and maybe some showers later in the day. Morning temperatures will start out in the 50s and reach the lower 70s in the afternoon. Cooler weather moves back in Monday and maybe the coldest weather so far Tuesday morning with lows slightly below freezing. Thanksgiving looks warm and just a slight chance for showers. Highs near 70. More rain is possible Black Friday. Calm wind tonight and southeast at 5mph Saturday. Sunrise is 6:35am and the sunset is 4:58pm. Average high is 66 and the average low is 43.

