First Alert Forecast: Great Weekend in store for us! but rain returns Sunday night with much cooler weather on the way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Frost early this morning, but it will be clearing out very quickly as the sun starts to rise. During the day we return to seasonable temperatures with Highs back in the upper 60s to low 70s. Our Lows, in the mid-40s. Sunny skies will be in store for us on Saturday. Sunday, sunny skies are in store for us. But as we move into the late afternoon, clouds increase and we see another chance of rain as another front sets up to pass through our area. About a 40% chance of showers and cloudy with the High low 70s and Low upper 40s.

Monday through Wednesday, we see much cooler seasonable temperatures with our High in the upper 50s and Low, mid to upper 30s. Wednesday rain does return as we see about a 10 % chance of rain that we will continue to monitor as we move into the Thanksgiving holiday!

Thanksgiving Day! Rain is possible as we move into the holiday, with about a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers. High in the upper 60s Low mid-50s. Still watching the system as it moves closer to the State of Mississippi.

