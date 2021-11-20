The End Zone: Week 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The high school football season is coming to a close for many, but these schools continue to extend their season in hopes of winning a state championship.

Scott Central vs Newton

Kemper County vs Pelahatchie

Mendenhall vs Poplarville

Brookhaven vs Picayune

Vicksburg vs West Point

Warren Central vs Brandon

Oxford vs Madison Central

Tri-County Academy vs Kirk Academy

Heritage Academy vs Copiah Academy

Manchester Academy vs Prairie View (La.)

Greenville Christian vs Canton Academy

