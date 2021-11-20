Connect. Shop. Support Local.
The End Zone: Week 14

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The high school football season is coming to a close for many, but these schools continue to extend their season in hopes of winning a state championship.

Click here to check out this week’s scores.

Scott Central vs Newton

Kemper County vs Pelahatchie

Mendenhall vs Poplarville

Brookhaven vs Picayune

Vicksburg vs West Point

Warren Central vs Brandon

Oxford vs Madison Central

Tri-County Academy vs Kirk Academy

Heritage Academy vs Copiah Academy

Manchester Academy vs Prairie View (La.)

Greenville Christian vs Canton Academy

