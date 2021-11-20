The End Zone: Week 14
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The high school football season is coming to a close for many, but these schools continue to extend their season in hopes of winning a state championship.
Scott Central vs Newton
Kemper County vs Pelahatchie
Mendenhall vs Poplarville
Brookhaven vs Picayune
Vicksburg vs West Point
Warren Central vs Brandon
Oxford vs Madison Central
Tri-County Academy vs Kirk Academy
Heritage Academy vs Copiah Academy
Manchester Academy vs Prairie View (La.)
Greenville Christian vs Canton Academy
