Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway

Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and...
Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and bringing the freeway to a chaotic halt.(KGTV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Drivers scrambled to grab cash Friday morning after bags of money fell out of an armored truck on a Southern California freeway, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad as the truck was heading from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., authorities said.

“One of the doors popped open and bags of cash fell out,” California Highway Patrol Sgt. Curtis Martin said.

Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and bringing the freeway to a chaotic halt, Martin said.

Video posted online showed some people laughing and leaping as they held wads of cash.

Two people were arrested at the scene, and Martin warned that any others who are found to have taken the money could face criminal charges. He noted there was plenty of video taken by bystanders at the scene and that the CHP and FBI were investigating.

Anyone who took money was urged to bring it to the CHP office in Vista.

Authorities didn’t immediately say how much money was lost. However, at least a dozen people had returned money they collected to the CHP by Friday afternoon, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“People are bringing in a lot,” Martin said. “People got a lot of money.”

The freeway was reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Chase spanning multiple cities ends after crash in Rankin County
Chase spanning multiple cities ends after crash in Rankin County
Juanyana Holloway
Ex-deputy town clerk arrested for embezzlement
The scene on Raymond Road.
Victim identified after homicide on Raymond Rd.
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
JPD investigating four shootings in under 24 hours

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Humphreys County teen indicted on teen’s murder charge arrested
Humphreys County teen indicted on teen’s murder charge arrested
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+
FILE - Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in...
Wildfires torched up to a fifth of all giant sequoia trees