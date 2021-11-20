Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

District goes to longer school-year breaks, shorter summer

A school district in north Mississippi will move to a schedule with a shorter summer break and...
A school district in north Mississippi will move to a schedule with a shorter summer break and longer breaks in the fall and spring.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A school district in north Mississippi will move to a schedule with a shorter summer break and longer breaks in the fall and spring.

Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District trustees recently voted to set the new schedule for the 2022-23 year.

Students will have six weeks off in the summer and two weeks off in the fall, winter and spring.

Currently, summer break is nine weeks, fall break is three days, winter break is two weeks and spring break is one week. Students will still have 180 days of school.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Chase spanning multiple cities ends after crash in Rankin County
Chase spanning multiple cities ends after crash in Rankin County
Man killed after falling into grain bin in Webster County
Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Young Dolph’s partner breaks silence after his death
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

Chilly start to our Saturday morning, temperatures will increase today and Sunday with more...
WLBT at 6a - VOD - clipped version
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral throws a pass as Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal...
Corral signals plans ahead of “my final game at The Vaught”
New police academy graduates take an oath during graduation ceremony
Jackson Police Department celebrates 5 new officers in graduation ceremony
JPD’s grant writer, city councilman speak on how the $500k heading departments’ way will help...
JPD’s grant writer, city councilman speak on how the $500k heading departments’ way will help put more boots on the ground