Corral signals plans ahead of “my final game at The Vaught”

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral throws a pass as Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal...
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral throws a pass as Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral appears set to wrap up his college career this season.

The 10th-ranked Rebels’ Heisman Trophy contender posted on social media Friday that Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt will be his finale at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Corral, a junior, is projected as a potential early first-round NFL draft pick.

Corral penned a message ahead of what he called “my final game at The Vaught.”

He thanked coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and others. Kiffin said multiple times this week that he expected it to be Corral’s final home game.

