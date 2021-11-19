Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

You can now have a mobile ID in Mississippi

(Source: Raycom)
(Source: Raycom)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can now have a mobile identification card in the Magnolia State.

The Department of Public Safety announced its launch Thursday.

It’s appropriately called Mississippi Mobile ID - a digital version of your current driver’s license.

The mobile ID is voluntary and allows you to control your identity through a free smartphone app.

DPS assures everyone it is secure and private and gives Mississippians instant access to an up-to-date version of their driver’s license or ID.

It can be used as a legal form of identity verification anywhere in the state that you already show your driver’s license.

The feature allows you to choose what information is shared for age-verified transactions.

And depending on your phone, it can be accessed with your fingerprint or face ID.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is committed to utilizing technology to enhance the quality of our residents’ lives,” said DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell. “While Mississippi Mobile ID will be voluntary, it is our belief that residents will find this new service to be convenient, secure, and private.”

For more information about Mississippi Mobile ID, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juanyana Holloway
Ex-deputy town clerk arrested for embezzlement
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Chase spanning multiple cities ends after crash in Rankin County
Chase spanning multiple cities ends after crash in Rankin County
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
JPD investigating four shootings in under 24 hours
The scene on Raymond Road.
JPD investigating homicide on Raymond Rd.

Latest News

The deciding kick for the 1983 Egg Bowl.
#FlashbackFriday: Wind deflects would-be Egg Bowl winner
Clinton man known as ‘Rat Boy’ gets 9 years in prison for distributing meth
Adrian Hunt
Arrest made after man shot, killed in Adams Co.
Chase spanning multiple cities ends after crash in Rankin County
WLBT’s things to know 11/19/21: $150M Jackson tech project | Young Dolph’s partner breaks silence | Multi-city police chase ends in crash