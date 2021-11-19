WLBT’s things to know 11/19/21: $150M Jackson tech project | Young Dolph’s partner breaks silence | Multi-city police chase ends in crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Chase spanning multiple cities ends after crash in Rankin County

A multi-city chase came to a conclusion Thursday night in Rankin County. It ended in a crash on Highway 471 near Oakdale Road, just north of Vine Drive. No injuries were reported. According to Paul Holly with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, the Jackson Police Department called for assistance because they believed they were pursuing two murder suspects out of Jackson. The chase would go through Brandon, Flowood and Pearl before the vehicle crashed about a mile south of Highway 25. The suspects, a man and a woman, were then taken into custody and turned over to JPD

2. Stennis employees protest vaccine mandate just days from deadline

Dozens rallied together in Hancock county Thursday afternoon to stand against President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Dozens of workers are rallying together to stand against President Biden’s vaccine mandate. In Hancock County, employees at Stennis Space Center could be days away from being terminated if they refuse the shot. On Thursday, a group gathered once again to take a stand against the mandate. Those opposed to the mandate say it’s about standing up for the flag and the freedom it represents. “It is an oppression that is going to sneak up on us if we don’t stop it from sneaking up,” said rally attendee Carl Guichard. As of Friday morning, the deadline to get the shot remained days away on Nov. 22. Read the full story here.

3. Young Dolph’s partner breaks silence after his death

Young Dolph’s partner Mia Jaye, the mother of his children, is talking publicly about the loss for the first time since the 36-year-old rapper died. She posted on her Instagram story Thursday, “Question is....How am I going to tell to my babies that daddy is never coming home? God give me strength...Adolph, I love you with all my heart and soul.” She went on to say, “Thank you to everyone for all your prayers, love, support, calls, messages. I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears. I catch a few.”

4. Planned Jackson Tech District now a $150M project

3 On Your Side was the first to tell you about a successful Jackson native who is now sharing her good fortune with her hometown. Now, we have a progress report on the vision of 36-year-old Dr. Nashlie Sephus and her Jackson Tech Hub project. Picture, nestled between Jackson State University and downtown Jackson, abandoned buildings transformed into a hub of technology and much more. It’s not a pipe dream. Since the first report in September 2020, the 12 acre, seven building stretch of Gallatin Street has been cleared and the interior of at least one of the abandoned buildings has been renovated enough for use. It will be the permanent home of The Bean Path, a non-profit STEM program established by Dr. Nashlie Sephus.

