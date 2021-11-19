Thursday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Much cooler weather is here. We were 80 Wednesday afternoon vs. 40s and 50s today. The breeze will keep up tonight with clearing skies. No frost will happen as a result, but temperatures in the 30s tomorrow morning will also produce even colder wind chills. Friday will be a sunny and cool day with highs near 60. A frost or freeze is likelier Saturday morning with lows in the lower 30s. Saturday and most of Sunday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Cool, but dry weather for Friday night football with temperatures in the 50s. The big game between Alcorn & Jackson State looks sunny and perfect with temperatures in the 60s. A chance for rain Sunday night and Monday will be followed by an even cooler push of cold air. Highs early next week will be in the 50s with lows near 30. A chance for rain is possible Thanksgiving Day with the highs in the middle 60s. Average high this time of year is 66 and the average low is 43. North wind at 10mph tonight will turn from the northeast at 10mph Friday. Sunrise is 6:34am and the sunset is 4:59pm.

