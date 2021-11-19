Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Store owner held at gunpoint, robbed of $1,000 by three men in Canton

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A store owner was held at gunpoint Thursday during a robbery in Canton.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown confirmed that the owner of Tienda Anita was robbed around 8 p.m. Thursday by three men with assault rifles and hand guns.

The three men demanded money and eventually got away with $1,000 in cash.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call 601-859-2121 or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

WLBT at 10p
