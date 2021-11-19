Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Steven Woods, 28

By C.J. LeMaster
Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Steven Woods, a 28-year-old man, died Thursday, November 18, after a shooting in the southern part of the city.

Jackson Police Dept. spokesperson Sam Brown said officers responded to a shooting that took place at approximately 5 p.m. at Raymond Road and McDowell Road.

Officers at the scene confirmed someone had been shot and killed there.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart later identified Woods as the victim.

Investigators released an image of the vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting, a Dodge Charger with a missing driver’s side front hub cap.

Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.

