Steven Woods, 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Steven Woods, a 28-year-old man, died Thursday, November 18, after a shooting in the southern part of the city.

Jackson Police Dept. spokesperson Sam Brown said officers responded to a shooting that took place at approximately 5 p.m. at Raymond Road and McDowell Road.

Officers at the scene confirmed someone had been shot and killed there.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart later identified Woods as the victim.

Investigators released an image of the vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting, a Dodge Charger with a missing driver’s side front hub cap.

Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.