Steven Woods, 28
Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Steven Woods, a 28-year-old man, died Thursday, November 18, after a shooting in the southern part of the city.
Jackson Police Dept. spokesperson Sam Brown said officers responded to a shooting that took place at approximately 5 p.m. at Raymond Road and McDowell Road.
Officers at the scene confirmed someone had been shot and killed there.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart later identified Woods as the victim.
Investigators released an image of the vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting, a Dodge Charger with a missing driver’s side front hub cap.
Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.
