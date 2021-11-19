Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Petal Task Force hosts Thanksgiving food drive

Cars started lining up just after 6 a.m. as volunteers from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
Cars started lining up just after 6 a.m. as volunteers from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and Petal Police Department loaded the boxes up.(WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Petal, the former Children’s Task Force prepared the community for Thanksgiving.

The organization gave out around 350 thanksgiving food boxes from 9 a.m. till around noon on Friday.

The boxes came with a turkey plus everything needed to make a thanksgiving dinner and some extra canned goods.

All of the food was donated by local churches while all the desserts are donated by Ameri-Group.

Cars started lining up just after 6 a.m. as volunteers from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and Petal Police Department loaded the boxes up.

“Christ served us and we’re serving for Christ. We want everybody to have a family Thanksgiving together... hopefully, everybody can get together and we just want everybody happy,” said Demaris Lee, executive director of the Petal Task Force.

“I love making people happy and I love helping,” said Ann Riley Lee, a volunteer.

According to the FCSO, the Petal Task Force hands out boxes of food and turkeys for those in need every year around Thanksgiving. The boxes contain milk, eggs, rolls, along with bags of butter, celery, onions, and cheese. Each vehicle also received a 16-18 lb. frozen turkey.

“It is always a heartwarming experience to be able to help folks in need, and work with our community partners,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims.

The organization begins taking applications for assistance in October, said FCSO.

The Petal Task Force location on George Street is also provided by the Asbury Methodist Church at no charge.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Juanyana Holloway
Ex-deputy town clerk arrested for embezzlement
Chase spanning multiple cities ends after crash in Rankin County
Chase spanning multiple cities ends after crash in Rankin County
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
JPD investigating four shootings in under 24 hours
The scene on Raymond Road.
Victim identified after homicide on Raymond Rd.

Latest News

The deciding kick for the 1983 Egg Bowl.
#FlashbackFriday: Wind deflects would-be Egg Bowl winner
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
WLBT’s things to know 11/18/21: David Neal Cox’s final words before execution | Jehovah’s Witnesses hope campaign | Kangaroo escapes enclosure
Red kangaroo, used as pet therapy, hops home after escaping backyard enclosure
Red kangaroo, used as pet therapy, hops home after escaping backyard enclosure
Rocky the kangaroo
Red kangaroo, used as pet therapy, hops home after escaping backyard enclosure
#FlashbackFriday: G.V. Sonny Montgomery V.A. unveiled
#FlashbackFriday: G.V. Sonny Montgomery V.A. unveiled