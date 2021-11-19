New hires and contract workers help eliminate autopsy backlogs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is now more help at the State Medical Examiner’s Office to handle autopsies which were backlogged up to months.

The department has been working to reduce the delays with outside help. Now there’s more staffing at the M.E’s office which determines how someone died and who could be responsible.

“As of this morning we don’t have any backlog of autopsies,” said Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.

He said more hires and contracted workers to perform autopsies have eliminated the problem of lengthy delays that has plagued the state for years.

“We’re contracting with doctors all over the southeast,” said Tindell. “We’ve got a doctor out of Tennessee. We’ve got one out of Arkansas. We’ve got one out of Houston. We’ve got some out of Mississippi. We’ve even got one in West Virginia.”

Interim Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Staci Turner has been appointed to the permanent post. She has worked with the department for two years and is located on the Coast.

There are also four new medical examiner investigators to assist with autopsies under the supervision of medical examiners. Two new pathologists or medical examiners are now on staff. Three more are needed. The state is allocating funding with a starting salary of $260,000.00 a year for pathologists.

“We have a new policy that once the autopsy has been completed,” said Tindell. “Our M.E.’s will have 90 days in order to complete those autopsy reports”.

While there are no waiting autopsies, 16 hundred autopsy reports have yet to be completed. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart is president of the Mississippi Coroners Association.

She said the recent hirings will alleviate the backlog and a lot of the stress it has caused families, investigators, the district attorney’s office and coroners across the state. Grisham adds that Hinds county is among those awaiting autopsy reports from previous investigations.

Tindell said some autopsy reports date back to 2011. He hopes to have those completed by this time next year. Recruiting is currently underway to hire additional pathologists.

The Public Safety Department also plans to open a Medical Examiners Office in north Mississippi and add a pathologist to serve the Oxford, Tupelo and Desoto County areas.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.