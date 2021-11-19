More people may be eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just under a month away from the one year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccines being available in the United States.

However, a year later, not everyone seems to qualify for a booster shot and more people are looking to get the shot.

Kevin Walker is a Jackson local. He said he is glad he was able to qualify in one of the categories that the C.D.C. has laid out to get the shot.

“I definitely feel lucky to get the booster shot because we’re coming up on the holidays and I can get a chance to hug and kiss my grand kids without fearing that I’m carrying something,” Walker said.

But with only four categories, many don’t feel like they are eligible. However, according to Dr. Justin Turner, most people don’t know their complete medical makeup.

“There’s a lot of people who walk around saying ‘OK, well I’m just healthy so I don’t qualify.’ But you don’t know that unless you go to a doctor to check and see,” Turner said.

Turner said most Mississippians do qualify for the booster shot because the term ‘underlying condition’ is so broad.

“Here in Mississippi, one third of the population is either overweight or obese. That alone is an underlying health condition. If they have a vitamin D deficiency, that’s something that over 98% of my patients have. So they qualify for a booster,” Turner said.

And the only thing Turner said folks have to do is talk to their doctor to find out if they have a condition that might put them at a slightly higher risk.

“I just want to encourage everyone to actually go see a physician because you don’t know what you don’t go and look for,” Turner said.

Turner added that he has yet to have one of his patients be turned down for a booster shot.

