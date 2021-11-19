‘Literary Log-on Party’ | Mississippi Book festival draws record online crowd

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite having to go virtual for the second year in a row, the Executive Director of the Mississippi Book Festival says the 2021 event has been a success.

“We have already surpassed our view rate of 2020,” said director Ellen Rogers Daniels. “We’ve reached about 3,000 views on our virtual panels... We count this as a victory.”

The book festival, dubbed Mississippi’s Literary Lawn Party, was slated to be held in person this year on the grounds at the State Capitol Building.

However, the in-person gathering slated for August 21 was canceled at the last minute when COVID-19 cases again surged.

“Our COVID cases started to spike and the next thing you know, we’ve got a field hospital at UMMC,” Daniels said. “We began to have a lot of anxiety about having such a large event encouraging people to gather indoors. And we just really couldn’t foresee a way to ensure everybody’s health and safety.”

The event typically draws thousands of people and features indoor and outdoor events, from a Authors’ Alley, where people can purchase books from self-published authors, to indoor panel discussions featuring noted authors and personalities.

“As much as it broke our hearts to pull the plug on the in-person event, we felt it was in the best interest of our community and our visiting authors, and people coming from in and around Mississippi and from surrounding states,” she said.

“It was very disheartening, but you know, it was really kind of bittersweet. We felt like we had done the right thing, but we were also very sad about having to make that decision.”

Luckily, organizers had learned quite a bit about putting on a virtual festival after having to go online in 2020.

“Where would be in all of this without Zoom? It made it very easy to host these wonderful conversations,” she said.

In all, about 110 panelists were willing to participate in 32 panels, all of which are found on the book festival’s website.

“I feel like that’s a win. You know, we didn’t all get to gather for our literary lawn party. But as we have come to say here in the office we’re going to have a ‘literary log-on party.’”

Panels this year included “Race Against Time,” featuring Jerry Mitchell, Erika Howard, and Lisa McNair; “A Conversation with Robert Khayat,” featuring Wright Thompson and former Ole Miss Chancellor Robert Khayat; and a young adult panel featuring Sami Thomason-Fyke, Jennifer Moffett, Angie Thomas, and Heather Truett.

“2020 was the 50th anniversary of the University Press in Mississippi. We didn’t get to have that panel in 2020. So we had it in 2021, and that’s a wonderful conversation,” Daniels said, discussing other panels.

“We’ve got, ‘When Evil Lived in Laurel,’ which was written by Curtis Wilkie. He is a journalist and an author, and he’s a longtime professor at the University of Mississippi. His newest book... is about the murder of Vernon Dahmer in Laurel... and it really focuses on the FBI informant at that time, Tom Landrum. We had Tom Landrum, his wife, son, and Judge Charles Pickering, who was the county prosecutor at the time, on that panel.”

“So we have a lot of things for people,” Daniels added. “We have an official panelists committee and all of these panels are labored over for months... We put our heads down and try to figure out the best chemistry for these panels (and) which books are really going to appeal to festival-goers. So it’s really a labor of love.”

Even with the offerings, Daniels is still surprised the “log-on party” has gone as well as it has. “I believe everyone’s burned out on it, but there’s still such a desire for... all these events to happen.”

And she’s looking forward to 2022 when the event hopefully will again be held in person.

“There is a certain magic at the Mississippi Book Festival. I can’t take credit for that because it was created before I ever started working here,” she said. “(It’s) such a great way to bring people into this state and create ambassadors, basically for how wonderful Mississippi is.”

“For one day in August - a very hot day in August - Mississippi is shed in the positive of lights. I’ve lived in Mississippi my entire life. I love this place, and I want people to walk away from this event anxious to come back (and) thinking what a wonderful, rich literary history we have here.”

