Jones Co. man captured after running from ER in hospital gown

According to the JCSD, Rayner was captured a short time later on South 17th Avenue in Laurel...
According to the JCSD, Rayner was captured a short time later on South 17th Avenue in Laurel behind the BancorpSouth.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man was arrested fleeing from an emergency room at the South Central Regional Medical Center following an ATV chase and crash.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, James Rayner was spotted riding an ATV on Burnt Bridge Road in the Pendorff community. He fled from JCSD Investigator Ruben Bishop at an attempted traffic stop.

JCSD said Rayner turned on Pruitt Road and continued at a high speed before leaving the roadway and crashing into a ravine.

Rayner reported Injuries, and he was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Once in the ER, Rayner fled the facility on foot while wearing a hospital gown.

According to the JCSD, Rayner was captured a short time later on South 17th Avenue in Laurel behind the BancorpSouth.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance of the Laurel Police Department in affecting the capture of James Rayner while he was still wearing the SCRMC hospital gown,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “It’s never a good idea to run from law enforcement whether on an ATV, in a vehicle or on foot. Wearing a hospital gown while running down the road is a good indicator that something is amiss.”

Rayner is being charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of methamphetamine.

