Jackson City Council to consider water, sewer and sanitation increases next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council is slated to consider possible rate hikes for water, sewer, and sanitation services next week.

The proposal would increase water and sewer fees by 20 percent, while sanitation rates could go from $20.80 a month to either $35 or $45 a month, city officials say.

The increases are needed, in part, to address rising sanitation costs and to help finance sewer repairs mandated under the city’s sewer consent decree, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.

Sanitation costs are what residents will pay to have the trash picked up and disposed of at a landfill, as well as roll-of-dumpster services and litter pickup, City Attorney Catoria Martin said at Thursday’s town hall meeting.

For a once-a-week pickup service, the rate would increase to $35. For twice-a-week service, it would go up to $45 a month.

“If your average water bill is currently $54, it’s going to go up to $64. And if your sanitation - everybody’s is $20.80 - it’s going to up to $35. So $64 plus $35 is $99. That’s what a family of four (would pay),” Martin said after the meeting. “If you’re not a family of four, your’s is going to be less.”

Sanitation fees were last increased in 2008, while water and sewer rates were last raised in 2013.

Water and sewer rates are going up at the behest of the Environmental Protection Agency, which is requiring the city to implement a plan to address consent decree requirements, such as sanitary sewer overflows.

“It’s not an administrative decision. And it’s not one that we have a luxury of turning a blind eye to,” he said.

Jackson entered into a consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Justice in 2013. Under terms of the decree, Jackson was initially given 17.5 years to make around $400 million in repairs and upgrades to bring its sewer system into compliance with federal water quality laws.

Fast forward more than eight years and costs associated with the decree are expected to run around $945 million.

The Lumumba administration has been working to renegotiate the terms of the decree for years and recently submitted its proposed modifications and financial model to EPA for review.

“Twenty percent for the first year and in successive years, there will be a smaller increment, a smaller percentage of increase, but ultimately trying to get to where they see, both from the affordability study, and kind of the standard where rates are,” Lumumba said, referring to results of the EPA talks.

Details of the modified decree and payment plan are still hammered out and have yet to be submitted to the court.

The decree was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, meaning that any modifications to the decree must be signed off on not only by the city, DOJ and EPA, but also by a federal judge.

The council is slated to meet Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Jackson City Hall.

