‘I’m excited about this day’ | Sheriff, JPD chief look to turn downtown jail into 72-hour holding facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Chief James Davis couldn’t hide his enthusiasm during a recent tour of the old downtown Jackson jail.

Davis joined interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler and District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun for a press conference Thursday, where he threw his support behind the county’s plans to reopen the jail for use as a 72-hour misdemeanor holding facility.

The chief has been faced with rising crime in the capital city, including what will likely be a second consecutive year of record homicides.

However, he said if the downtown facility is reopened, it would help send a message to criminals that even minor crimes won’t be tolerated.

“As you know, since March of last year, the city of Jackson has not had a misdemeanor holding facility. You also know that we have field-released almost 3,300 individuals that should have gone to jail,” he said. “I want to send a message out to the citizens that once we make the necessary repairs to this facility, that you will no longer be field-released in the city of Jackson. You will no longer terrorize the city of Jackson. You will no longer tell our officers that they don’t have (anywhere) to house you.”

“So I’m excited about this day,” he said. “I got a lot of hope today.”

The press conference was called just days after the board of supervisors voted down a request from Supervisor David Archie to set aside $1 million to outfit another building to house a misdemeanor holding center.

Archie had recommended using the old military recruiting building on State Street and previously backed building a facility inside the Metrocenter Mall.

Crisler, Davis, and Calhoun say there’s no need to outfit those buildings when improvements could be made to the existing jail.

“I’ve looked at it. It looks like it won’t cost too much to get it together and it won’t take too long,” Calhoun told reporters. “And time is of the essence with the current problem we have. So, you can just count on the board of supervisors is doing all it knows how to do to make sure that a holding facility that’s already here will be open as soon as possible.”

Davis, who toured the facility along with the media Thursday, said he visited the site previously and was surprised that it was in much better shape than he expected.

“My first tour with the sheriff, my mindset was we would find a place that was deplorable. But when I come here, I see all the doors working, I see the showers working... they’re clean. The whole facility is clean. It’s just not open for business,” he said. “So that’s why I’m so excited because I see right now we have a holding facility across the street.”

Downtown Jackson jail. (WLBT)

The roughly 180-bed facility is located on the third floor of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at President and Tombigbee Street, behind the Hinds County Courthouse and less than a block away from the Jackson Police Department.

It was closed last year on the recommendation of court monitors overseeing the county’s jail consent decree.

Despite that, Crisler said the facility is more secure than the county’s main jail, the detention center in Raymond.

Among concerns, many cell doors at that facility don’t lock, allowing inmates to enter and leave their cells as they please. Meanwhile, detainees in one unit are currently allowed to sleep outside their cells because the HVAC system doesn’t work.

The downtown facility is in much better condition. “It has some structural issues that we must address, but aside from that, the doors work, it’s in pristine condition, it’s a very clean facility and I believe it certainly meets the standard for a temporary holding facility,” Crisler said.

Standing in the guard room, deputies showed media how the doors at the downtown facility still open at a push of a button.

Door control panel in downtown Jackson jail facility. (WLBT)

Crisler said the building is currently being assessed, and that one of the major problems that must be addressed is plumbing. Many of the iron pipes have rusted and must be replaced with PVC.

The sheriff was not sure how much the repairs would cost or how soon the facility could be opened.

“That’s part of the assessment. We will have a cost assessment and a time schedule on when we would open. But in talking with the president of the board of supervisors, it can’t happen fast enough,” Crisler said. “So we won’t be dragging the feet on our part to get it done.”

Calhoun said he’s committed to getting the jail rehabbed and said it would be funded with American Rescue Act Plan revenue.

Meanwhile, Crisler said he was still checking in to whether the facility could be used under the consent decree.

“Again, the consent decree deals with full-time felony jail systems. This would be a misdemeanor, temporary holding facility. So that’s one of the things we want to find out as well. But that’s also part of the assessment.”

