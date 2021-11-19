FlashbackFriday: Wind deflects would-be Egg Bowl winner

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anyone who was there will never forget what happened at Veterans Memorial Stadium 38 years ago.

It was the annual Egg Bowl football game, back when it was played in Jackson.

With just 24 seconds left in the game, Mississippi State was trailing Ole Miss by one point.

State kicker Artie Crosby was in place to kick a field goal that would put the Bulldogs over the top.

The 27-yard attempt was up, and it appeared to be perfect.

But then -- an incredible gust of wind came along and simply stopped the ball and dropped it back to the field, just shy of the goal posts.

It was no good, and Ole Miss, with unbelievable luck and powerful help from Mother Nature, won the game.

It happened at the Egg Bowl in Jackson on November 19, 1983.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.