First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool & sunny today; 70s to return by this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It sure is a cold start to our Friday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s regionwide. Make sure to grab a coat before heading out for the day! We will stay on the chilly/cool side throughout most of the day with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s under sunny skies. Another cold night is ahead of us tonight and into Saturday morning with lows back in the 30s. Areas of patchy frost could develop into the morning hours.

Milder conditions will return by the weekend. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to top out in the lower 70s. It should feel very nice and pleasant out. While Saturday will consist of sunny and quiet conditions, showers will be possible heading into the second half of Sunday with our next cold front marching in. Rain mainly looks possible between Sunday afternoon and Sunday night before we turn dry again into the week ahead.

Colder air will filter in behind the front leading to a cold start to the week ahead. Highs in the 50s are expected Monday and Tuesday. We are also keeping an eye on Thanksgiving Day where showers could be possible with the arrival of another front. We will have more specifics closer to time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.