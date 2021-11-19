County vows to move forward on Reunion project, despite not receiving federal grant

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County leaders say they are going to push forward on the Reunion Parkway interchange, even after being denied a federal grant to help build it.

Friday, the county learned that it did not receive a $25 million BUILD Grant to help construct the interchange, which would create another access point to I-55 North between Gluckstadt and the city of Madison.

“It would have paid for the middle section of Reunion Parkway, from Bozeman Road to Parkway East,” said County Engineer Tim Bryan. “But this is not going to slow down the project. The county has committed to the project. We will find the funds.”

“If we have to borrow the money, we’re still committed to it and moving forward.”

County officials have been working on the parkway and the interchange for years.

It is needed to not only provide another access point to the interstate but to create another east-west corridor, something the county has historically lacked.

The second phase of the project alone is expected to cost between $24 million and $24.5 million and would run from Reunion Parkway at Bozeman Road to Parkway East, near D1 Training in Madison, Bryan said previously.

The project is so expensive largely because it includes the construction of a flyover bridge at I-55.

Plans are to eventually connect that bridge to the interstate. However, that won’t be done until the Mississippi Department of Transportation widens it.

It was unclear when MDOT would widen the interstate. MDOT officials said earlier this work was contingent on the county receiving the BUILD grant.

MDOT representatives were not immediately available for comment Friday morning.

District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter says the Reunion corridor is needed, in large part, to accommodate growth in the area.

“The Gluckstadt area, as of August, the county had issued 715 building permits,” he said. “My district alone has grown by almost 9,000 people in 10 years, and that was a year and a half ago when the Census was done.”

Baxter said he would support issuing bonds to pay for Reunion, but said the county will likely go back to the Legislature next year to seek additional funding.

“We’re hoping with the new infrastructure bill, we can work with the Legislature and Commissioner Willie Simmons to help us get further funding,” he said. “We’re not going to take our foot off the gas.”

So far, the county has $13 million set aside for the work. Most, if not all of that, is state money.

On Monday, the board approved spending $1 million to purchase right-of-way for the project near Bozeman Road.

And previously, the county agreed to do a land swap with St. Dominic Hospital to make way for the flyover bridge.

As part of that deal, St. Dominic gave the county 11 acres at the proposed construction site in exchange for 13 acres elsewhere.

Bryan said that land likely is no longer needed now that the BUILD grant has been rejected.

“There was a parking lot that was going to be put in and that was where the land swap was involved,” Bryan said. “It would be for commuters to park their cars, and get in a common vehicle and come into town.”

The parking lot would have been located at the edge of the interchange.

“That was one of the things we put in the grant application to meet some of the qualifications. But since we don’t have the grant, there’s no need for the parking lot.”

Bryan expects the project to be bid out sometime in 2021. He said construction could take anywhere from 18 to 24 months.

