Clinton man known as ‘Rat Boy’ gets 9 years in prison for distributing meth in Jackson metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for distributing meth in the Jackson metro area.

Derrick Lewis a/k/a “Rat Boy,” is charged with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to court records, Lewis sold methamphetamine totaling over 400 grams in the Jackson metro area on four different occasions.

The methamphetamine was later determined to be 99% pure by forensic analysis.

United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

Lewis was originally indicted on November 4, 2020, and he entered a guilty plea on July 22, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.