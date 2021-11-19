Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Chase spanning multiple cities ends after crash in Rankin County

By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A multi-city chase came to a conclusion Thursday night in Rankin County.

It ended in a crash on Highway 471 near Oakdale Road, just north of Vine Drive. No injuries were reported.

According to Paul Holly with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, the Jackson Police Department called for assistance because they believed they were pursuing two murder suspects out of Jackson.

The chase would go through Brandon, Flowood and Pearl before the vehicle crashed about a mile south of Highway 25.

The suspects, a man and a woman, were then taken into custody and turned over to JPD.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
Rocky the kangaroo
Red kangaroo, used as pet therapy, hops home after escaping backyard enclosure
Juanyana Holloway
Ex-deputy town clerk arrested for embezzlement
Man in custody after allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Holmes County

Latest News

Chase spanning multiple cities ends after crash in Rankin County
Chase spanning multiple cities ends after crash in Rankin County
WLBT at 10p
Store owner held at gunpoint, robbed of $1,000 by three men in Canton
Store owner held at gunpoint, robbed of $1,000 by three men in Canton
Store owner held at gunpoint, robbed of $1,000 by three men in Canton
Store owner held at gunpoint, robbed of $1,000 by three men in Canton