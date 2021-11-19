Chase spanning multiple cities ends after crash in Rankin County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A multi-city chase came to a conclusion Thursday night in Rankin County.

It ended in a crash on Highway 471 near Oakdale Road, just north of Vine Drive. No injuries were reported.

According to Paul Holly with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, the Jackson Police Department called for assistance because they believed they were pursuing two murder suspects out of Jackson.

The chase would go through Brandon, Flowood and Pearl before the vehicle crashed about a mile south of Highway 25.

The suspects, a man and a woman, were then taken into custody and turned over to JPD.

