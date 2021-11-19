Arrest made after man shot, killed in Adams Co.

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest was made after a man was found shot and killed in Adams County on Thursday evening.

Adams County deputies were called to a home on Old Courthouse Road around 8:45.

There, the deputies found 59-year-old Marion Hunt unresponsive behind the steering wheel of his pickup truck.

They say Hunt had multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Witnesses say they saw 42-year-old Adrian Harris leaving the scene after they heard the gunshots.

Harris was taken into custody.

Harris is charged with murder. No bond has been set.

