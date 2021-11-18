WLBT’s things to know 11/18/21: David Neal Cox’s final words before execution | Jehovah’s Witnesses hope campaign | Kangaroo escapes enclosure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox first person executed in Mississippi since 2012

David Neal Cox (MDOC)

David Neal Cox was the first person executed in Mississippi since 2012. Cox was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. at the State Penitentiary at Parchman. WLBT’s Josh Carter witnessed the execution. He wrote down Cox’s last words: “I want my children to know that I love them very much and I was a good man at one time. And don’t ever read anything but the King James Bible, and I wanna thank the commissioner for being so kind to me. And that’s all I got to say.” Read more here.

2. Red kangaroo, used as pet therapy, hops home after escaping backyard enclosure

Rocky the kangaroo (Dr. Alyssa Killebrew)

A kangaroo named Rocky is back home after turning the streets of Madison into a wide-open Australian playground Tuesday. Rocky is a 2-year-old kangaroo that his owner, Dr. Alyssa Killebrew uses while in therapy sessions as a child psychologist. Rocky’s adventures began around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He escaped from a backyard enclosure of his owner’s Madison home. Rocky hopped around town for about two hours until he was spotted on I-55 in Madison. He’s now headed to the family’s Flora home, where they own a farm. Exactly how did Rocky escape? Read the full story here.

3. Jehovah’s Witnesses bring positive message to Jackson through worldwide campaign

Special Campaign Bringing a Positive Message to Jackson (Jehovah's Witnesses)

Thousands of people in Jackson are receiving a positive message of hope from Jehovah’s Witnesses. The faith group is embarking upon a campaign focusing on the Bible’s hope for a better world. Jehovah’s Witnesses are sending their message through letters, text messages, or a special edition of The Watchtower magazine called, “A Better World is Near.” The organization is trying to reach everyone in the state of Mississippi in some way. Around the globe, more than 36 million printed copies of the magazine are expected to be distributed in some 230 languages to communities in 240 lands around the globe.

