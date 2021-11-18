Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

Moisture Starved Front Slips Into Central and Southwest Mississippi Through Thursday
Moisture Starved Front Slips Into Central and Southwest Mississippi Through Thursday(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few light showers are possible tonight and Thursday as a cool front moves through.  No severe weather is expected, barely any thunderstorms for that matter.  Lows tonight will be near 60 and stay close to that temperature all day tomorrow, getting cooler in the afternoon, despite more sunshine returning.  30s are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday morning.  The breeze will prevent frost Friday morning, but a widespread frost is likely Saturday morning.  Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the 60s with plenty of sunshine.  Clouds will increase Sunday and there may be some rain Sunday night and Monday.  Highs on Sunday will return to the 70s but cool down again into the 60s Monday.  There continues to be indications of wet or stormy weather close to Thanksgiving.  We are continuing to monitor as the system has yet to form, but forecast models are consistent in this matter so far.  Rainfall of 2 or 3 inches is possible next week. South wind tonight at 5mph, becoming Northwest at 15mph with higher gusts Thursday.  Average high is 67 and the average low is 43.  Sunrise is 6:33am and the sunset is 4:59pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p (November 17, 2021)
WLBT at 5p (November 17, 2021)

Most Read

7 sentenced for trafficking guns in Madison Co.
Jamie Scott (right) recently passed away from complications related to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
‘My sister was a fighter’ | Jamie Scott dies of complications stemming from COVID-19
Mississippi woman accused of hitting boyfriend with her car
Mississippi woman accused of hitting boyfriend with her car
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox,...
‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution

Latest News

Moisture Starved Front Slips Into Central and Southwest Mississippi Through Thursday
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Wednesday; brisk, scattered showers Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, balmy breezes Wednesday; brisk showers Thursday
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast
Rain Chances Return Late Wednesday into Thursday Along Another Cold Front
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm ahead of rain chances late Wednesday, Thursday