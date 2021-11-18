Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few light showers are possible tonight and Thursday as a cool front moves through. No severe weather is expected, barely any thunderstorms for that matter. Lows tonight will be near 60 and stay close to that temperature all day tomorrow, getting cooler in the afternoon, despite more sunshine returning. 30s are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday morning. The breeze will prevent frost Friday morning, but a widespread frost is likely Saturday morning. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase Sunday and there may be some rain Sunday night and Monday. Highs on Sunday will return to the 70s but cool down again into the 60s Monday. There continues to be indications of wet or stormy weather close to Thanksgiving. We are continuing to monitor as the system has yet to form, but forecast models are consistent in this matter so far. Rainfall of 2 or 3 inches is possible next week. South wind tonight at 5mph, becoming Northwest at 15mph with higher gusts Thursday. Average high is 67 and the average low is 43. Sunrise is 6:33am and the sunset is 4:59pm.

