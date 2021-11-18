WATCH LIVE: Lumumba holds weekly press briefing amid new water woes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is expected to give a press briefing today, amid another round of problems at the city’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

Customers served by that plant are currently under a boil water notice, which was put in place after water production there was cut. Technicians had to drain water from the conventional treatment basin so a bad batch of chemicals could be cleaned out.

The cut in treatment caused water pressure in the system to drop, leading to the boil water notice.

