Soul Bowl returns to the Capital City this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Soul Bowl returns to the Capital City with a big bang this weekend. The Jackson State Tigers will take on the Alcorn State Braves Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 1 pm.

It is a yearly rivalry game and an intense matchup that attracts thousands to Jackson. A massive crowd of fans is expected to touchdown for the showdown.

JSU Alumni Relations Director David Howard will be cheering for the Tigers.

“When you have the best coaching staff led by Coach Prime, the best quarterback, the best defense, the best fans, and the best band in the land, you can’t help but to be excited.”

Alcorn fans are just as excited. In fact, they have billboards around town promoting the game and team. Theresa Kennedy says gameday will put Alcorn’s skills on display.

“Showcasing the talent that we have, the players on the field, the student-athletes, the band, the cheerleaders, and all the other persons involved. It’s all about bragging rights,” Alcorn State Alumna Theresa Kennedy.

Tickets for the game are selling fast. There have been long lines of people waiting to buy tickets all week.

“I think I bought 20 tickets because I have been coming for other people,” said Jackson Resident.

JSU Athletic Director Ashley Robinson says he is excited to see so many people preparing to support game day.

“We have people coming from all over. They are coming to Florida, Chicago, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, California, New York, Washington coming to support this rivalry. Ticket sales are going very well; tailgating is sold out, RVs are sold out, so we’re going to have a great time.”

The city of Jackson is expecting thousands of Alcorn and JSU fans to flock to town to boost the local economy.

“We are anticipating about 35,000 for the game. That gives us a number around a little over $3 million, maybe a little closer to $3.5 million for economic opportunities for the city of Jackson and that’s exciting.

The impact can already be felt at local hotels like Homewood Suites in Fondren. They have no hotel rooms available this weekend.

“We are sold out Friday night and Saturday night. It is bringing a lot of welcome opportunity for Jackson,” Manager Lewis Formby said.

City officials will be meeting tomorrow to devise a traffic plan to let people know what streets will be closed and which ones to avoid.

