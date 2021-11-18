Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Multiple cows shot, 2 killed on Simpson County cattle farm

(WAVE 3 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation has been launched after several cows were shot on a Simpson County cattle farm.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department, the injured cows were discovered around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the farm of Steven Lee.

Two cows were shot dead and at least 6 to 7 more cows suffered gunshot wounds.

The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau, along with the sheriff’s department, are investigating the incident.

If anyone has information on the shooting, they are asked to call the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-847-2921 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
Rocky the kangaroo
Red kangaroo, used as pet therapy, hops home after escaping backyard enclosure
Man wanted for kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Holmes County
Ex-Hinds Co. mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing mail

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Christian Curtis, 15
15-year-old Vicksburg YouTuber featured on Amazon Prime Video
Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
Chokwe Antar Lumumba September 14 press conference
City touts progress in restoring water service days after cutting production at treatment plant