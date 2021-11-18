Man sentenced to 10 years over firearm possession in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is facing 10 years in prison after his arrest in Madison County.

Elbert Robinson was arrested in April by Madison Police Department after a traffic stop on I-55.

Officers, after smelling marijuana, searched the vehicle and found a .380 pistol in the center console of the car and another under the front driver seat.

Robinson was previously convicted of selling a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church in Madison County.

Robinson was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years, the maximum sentence allowed by law.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.