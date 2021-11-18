Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man charged with six counts of auto burglary in Brandon

(WILX)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been charged with six counts of auto burglary in Brandon.

Authorities say 22-year-old George Edward Jones, Jr. was found to be in possession of multiple items belonging to the owners of several burglarized vehicles.

Brandon Police Department responded to a report of an auto burglary in process on Overby Street in Brandon around 1:33 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers located other vehicles in the vicinity and were able to contact additional victims who confirmed their cars stolen.

According to authorities, a witness was able to provide a description of the suspect they saw breaking into a car which helped officers locate Jones, Jr., walking down a nearby street.

Security camera footage provided by one of the victims helped investigators confirm the identity of the suspect.

Jones, Jr, admitted to authorities several other auto burglaries in the West Sunset Drive area of Brandon.

Officials transported Jones, Jr. to the Rankin County Jail and his bond was set at $60,000.

