JPD investigating homicide on Raymond Rd.
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday evening.
Police were called to a shooting before 5 p.m. at Raymond Road and McDowell Road.
Police at the scene confirmed someone was shot and killed there.
There’s no word on a potential suspect or the victim’s identity.
It marks the 127th homicide in the city of Jackson in 2021 so far.
