JPD investigating homicide on Raymond Rd.

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday evening.

Police were called to a shooting before 5 p.m. at Raymond Road and McDowell Road.

Police at the scene confirmed someone was shot and killed there.

There’s no word on a potential suspect or the victim’s identity.

It marks the 127th homicide in the city of Jackson in 2021 so far.

