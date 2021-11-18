JPD investigating four shootings in under 24 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating four shootings in less than 24 hours.

Here are details of each incident beginning with the most recent one:

Investigators say a man is in stable condition after he was shot around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Shots were fired into a home on Lanier Avenue, near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police say.

A man is fighting for his life after shots were fired into a vehicle. It happened on University Boulevard near Porter Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, JPD says. The unidentified man is in critical condition.

A man is in stable condition after shots were fired into a vehicle before 11 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened on Woodbine Street, near East McDowell Road.

A shooting into an apartment complex on Woodland Way near Highway 18, has left a man in critical condition, JPD says. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police have not released any other details about these isolated incidents.

