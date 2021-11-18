Jackson Police Department to receive $500K in order to get more officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is set to receive more than $500,000 in order to get more officers on the streets.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced the award Thursday. It totals $504,310 and is from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program.

The money given to JPD is to be used for the hiring of additional officers to fight the onslaught of violent crime plaguing the city.

Nationally, CHP awarded $139 million in new funding to 183 police departments across the nation.

“This award will help the City of Jackson and it’s police department meet the need for additional police officers,” said LaMarca. “The fight against violent crime in the City does not end here. It is the beginning.”

