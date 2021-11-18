First Alert Forecast: cold front on final approach Thursday

THURSDAY: With our front on final approach, expect a general scattering of showers and a few storms through the start of the day. Expect temperatures to hit their maximum before noon – as the front sweeps south – brisk northerly breezes will push the temperatures down into the 50s by the afternoon hours as the rain clears out. Skies will gradually clear out Thursday evening and night as we fall well into the 30s by early Friday.

Tumbling temperatures with our approaching front Thursday - expect 60s before the front moves through, heading into the 50s amid a brisk W/NW flow as the front slips southward. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/2x2ERywGQS — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) November 18, 2021

FRIDAY: Sunshine will win out the day – but it’ll be another chilled brand of sunshine to round out the work week. Expect chilly 30s early on to give way to the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon hours. We’ll see another clear and cold night ahead with lows in the 30s by early Saturday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With transient high pressure moving past the area, expect another rebound in temperatures to ‘near-normal’ ahead of another rain maker due in late Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will ease back into the chilly 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday before another quick ramp-up into the middle to upper 60s leading into an unsettled pattern that will bring rain and storms through parts of Thanksgiving holiday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.