Ex-deputy town clerk arrested for embezzlement

Juanyana Holloway
Juanyana Holloway(State Auditor's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WLBT) - Juanyana Holloway, a former deputy municipal clerk for the town of Sumrall, faces charges of embezzlement and fraud.

A grand jury indicted Holloway over fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement. This was followed by an arrest from special agents for the State Auditor’s office.

The agents presented a $28,686 demand letter to Holloway as she was being arrested.

She is accused of embezzling money from Sumrall residents paying their water bills.

She allegedly did not include cash collections on daily banking deposits slips and stole $13,000 from the town between the summer of 2018 and 2020.

If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison. Her bail was set at $25,000.

A man is being accused for pouring gas on their neighbor's house.
Pickens man accused of pouring gasoline on their neighbor’s house while holding a lighter
