Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ex-cons get new lease on life after graduating re-entry program

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County’s new re-entry program is giving second chances to formerly incarcerated men and women.

The first graduating class was recognized and honored by supervisors during a ceremony Thursday morning.

After eight weeks of cognitive behavior therapy, 18 graduates successfully completed phase one of the program.

They now move on to phase two: workforce training.

The one-year program is designed to reduce crime by offering convicted felons job training, employment and housing assistance.

”The rate for an additional felony conviction when you return home is 70 percent so we are reducing that recidivism by providing an opportunity for these individuals to change their life,” Louis Armstrong, the director of Hinds County Department of Re-entry, said.

The program will continue to track the success of participants and offer support for at least one year.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
Rocky the kangaroo
Red kangaroo, used as pet therapy, hops home after escaping backyard enclosure
Juanyana Holloway
Ex-deputy town clerk arrested for embezzlement
Man wanted for kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Holmes County

Latest News

A planned design for the district.
Planned Jackson Tech District now a $150M project
Authorities discuss a temporary holding facility at a Thursday press conference.
‘I’m excited about this day’ | Sheriff, JPD chief look to turn downtown jail into 72-hour holding facility
WLBT News at 7 p.m. (11-18-21)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (11-18-21)
More people may be eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot
More people may be eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot
Planned Jackson Tech District now a $150M project
Planned Jackson Tech District now a $150M project