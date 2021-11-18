Clinton police, BBB warn of holiday scams

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton police want people to be on the lookout for a text message scam.

It’s targeting people with accounts at Regions Bank.

Multiple people have received suspicious texts messages claiming to be from Regions Bank, according to Clinton police.

The message says a temporary hold has been placed on the users’ online account, and to remove the hold, the user must verify the account by clicking a link.

They say the message is fake, and you should not reply or click the link.

If you receive a similar text, call your local Regions Bank before doing anything.

The Better Business Bureau also warns about a Secret Santa gift exchange scam making the rounds on social media.

The “Secret Sister” gift exchange campaign promises participants will get up to 36 gifts in exchange for sending one gift.

A newer version of this scam revolves around exchanging bottles of wine; another suggests buying $10 gifts online.

You might see references to receiving “happy mail” or doing the exchange “for the good of the sisterhood,” but it’s a scam.

In all of these versions, you’re asked to give personal information away, and you’re left with buying and shipping gifts or money to people you don’t know in hopes of getting the same, but the BBB says that doesn’t happen.

If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam, report it to the Better Business Bureau here.

