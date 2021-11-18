Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Canton officials hand out turkeys to senior citizens

The crew handed out about 100 turkeys.
The crew handed out about 100 turkeys.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton city leaders hosted a turkey drive for senior citizens Thursday ahead of the holiday season.

Canton Department of Parks and Recreation partnered with other city organizations to provide turkeys, canned goods and vegetables to senior citizens in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Jimmy Davis says he’s grateful for the service.

“Now I feel real good and I think it’s a blessing from the good Lord above they are giving us a turkey today,” he said. “You know because the way the situation and the way things are now, a lot of us don’t have money to buy a turkey or buy or buy Thanksgiving dinner. So it’s a blessing from the lord.”

In all, they handed out over 100 turkeys.

