15-year-old Vicksburg YouTuber featured on Amazon Prime Video

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The average teen flips burgers and tosses pizza to bring in extra cash. But it’s mind-blowing to know that someone too young for a license can make big money as a social media influencer.

Christian Curtis, 15, is a YouTuber with more than 50,000 followers and 80 million impressions. And his channel, CurtisKidzTV, is featuring original content on Amazon Prime Video.

But to Christian - he’s just a teen following his dreams.

“I was watching my favorite Disney movies [Disney’s Descendants 3 and Disney’s Zombies 2], and they did a music video, so ‘I was like it’d be cool - we can do that,’” Curtis said.

And just like that, CurtisKidzTV was born in 2017.

“Me and my sister decided to go home to my grandma and grandpa’s house, and we got our props and stuff that we needed to make this video. We made a fan trailer and a fan music video.”

Their YouTube video had 80,000 views before Christian and his younger sister, De’Jonae, woke up the following day.

“It was like insane!” he laughed. “So we were like, we need to do more of this, but Disney inspired us. We love Disney Channel.”

Christian went into full producer mode, casting his sister, brother, and cousins as actors.

The Vicksburg youth have created short films about everything from zombies and werewolves to royal weddings and falling in love.

Their most popular short film has a whopping 1.8 million views.

But their latest project is what you can expect to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

It’s called Little Liars, and we won’t spill the tea and ruin it for you.

“We posted it the first series that we had on YouTube on there, and it did well, so we just want to go ahead and do a bigger version of the show - a longer version with more episodes,” the teen said.

So now, instead of taking a day or two to record a short film - they’re taking a few months to fine-tune it.

And the teen is recruiting more people from his hometown to feature in his project.

“I just really wanted to show that kids from the south can do it, too! The main goal for most people is to go to LA or New York to work on these types of projects, but we can do it right here in our hometown.”

Christian hasn’t left academics out of the picture despite countless hours of acting, producing, directing, and managing his channel.

He’s dual-enrolled in homeschool by his mom, which means he’s taking 11th and 12th grade simultaneously.

He’s driven by his family, fans, and celebrity producer, actor, and director, Tyler Perry.

“He produced his own stuff. He didn’t have to work under anybody, and that’s kind of the same thing that I want to do,” he said.

And at only 15, he’s well on his way.

“This is a fun channel where you can be yourself!” CurtisKidzTV touts on YouTube. “You’re NEVER too young to chase your DREAMS!” the YouTube channel encourages fans.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.