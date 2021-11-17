WLBT’s things to know 11/17/21: Execution, Toys for Tots, and Rittenhouse jurors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Execution

All indications are the execution scheduled at Parchman for Wednesday will go on without delay. Court documents indicate David Neal Cox shot his wife and sexually assaulted his stepdaughter in front of her dying mother. He was sentenced to death in 2012, the same year of the state’s last execution. David Neal Cox has been asking the courts to move forward with his execution since 2018. Saying in one filing, “I am worthy of death & I do not wish to challenge the State of Mississippi any further.”

2. Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots needs donations to help make children feel special this Christmas. Right now, their warehouse is relatively empty, but the organization is hoping it will fill up. Last year they gave toys to 12,050 kids in Rankin, Madison, and Hinds Counties. This year, the assistant coordinator says they fully expect to increase their reach because they are adding Scott County to their service area, which means between 15,000- 20,000 kids might need gifts this year.

3. Rittenhouse jurors

Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property. The jury of 12 deliberated for a full day Tuesday without reaching a decision. Several appeared tired as they walked into the courtroom Tuesday evening and indicated with a show of hands that they were ready to go home. The case went to the anonymous jury after Judge Bruce Schroeder, in an unusual move, allowed Rittenhouse himself to play a minor role in selecting the final panel of 12 who would decide his fate. Rittenhouse reached into a raffle drum and drew numbered slips that determined which of the 18 jurors who sat through the case would deliberate and which ones would be dismissed as alternates.

