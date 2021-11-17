Will your street be repaved next year? Madison Co. Supervisors approve 2022 road plan

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Eighty streets have been tapped for repaving as part of Madison County’s 2022 road plan.

Monday, the board of supervisors approved the plan, which will be funded with a $6 million short-term loan, said County Engineer Tim Bryan.

Each supervisor received $1.2 million for his or her district, and each helped choose the roads to be repaved with input from county engineers. Bryan said some changes could be made to the plan at the board’s first meeting in December.

Depending on the weather, Bryan said work could get underway in December.

“It has to be above 50 degrees to pave. When it is consistently above 50 degrees we’ll pave,” he said. “In Mississippi that could be now through January.”

Work will be done by in-house crews and private contractors. “The county has not begun advertising for bids. We will ask at the next board meeting whether they want us to bid out the roads as a separate project or do them under the current term bid we have,” Bryan said. “If it’s done under the current term bid, it would be done quicker.”

The county has a term bid for paving and asphalt, which means streets can be paved and potholes can be filled at a certain price during the contract period.

A list of roads is shown below.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.