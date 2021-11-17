Warren Co. School District employees offered $1,000 to get vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the push to get more COVID-19 vaccine shots in arms continues across the country, Vicksburg Warren School District officials are offering their employees a cash incentive to get vaccinated.

A $1,000 bonus - that is how much teachers and other staff members in the Warren County School District could receive if they agree to get vaccinated.

“Yes, $1,000 is a lot of money. Particularly around this time of the year it will come in handy for many people,” said Communications Director Christi Kilroy.

The money is coming from the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

The incentive program is one of many across the state that encourages Mississippi educators to get fully vaccinated and stay protected, especially with the students back in school for in-person learning.

The process to get the money is simple.

“Anybody that has been vaccinated was asked to complete a form online and include proof of vaccination. Our federal program director and her team will review all of those applications and anyone who is qualified will receive the payment in December with other check. Those people who are working to get vaccinated will have another opportunity to request the funding and that will be February.”

School officials say they hope this program will increase the number of employees who choose to get vaccinated and motivate employees to get vaccinated sooner than they would have with no incentive.

“The pandemic has had an effect on everybody, particularly around education and having our students in the building with their teachers is so important to our future success,” stated Kilrow. “We are excited and we are looking forward to going back to normal. We are making inroads there.”

A former Vicksburg Jr. High employee applauds the district for stepping in to help increase the vaccination numbers in the state.

“I think teachers should get an incentive for taking the shot because the shot is helping you,” said Stanely Dent.

School board members and contract workers are also not eligible to receive the incentive.

