Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After another nice day in the 70s, expect partly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy fog possible and lows in the 50s. Wednesday will be a repeat performance of today with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Rain is possible tomorrow night and Thursday, but no severe weather is expected. with more cloud clover and a cold front sweeping through the area, highs will only be in the 60s. Friday through the weekend will be partly sunny and chillier with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Next week will bring us another round of showers Sunday into Monday, again without severe weather, and there could be some stronger weather in the form of thunderstorms the day before Thanksgiving. Average high this time of year is 67 and the average low is 43. South wind at 10mph tonight and around 15mph Wednesday with higher gusts. Sunrise is 6:32am and the sunset is 4:59pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.