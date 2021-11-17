Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After another nice day in the 70s, expect partly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy fog possible and lows in the 50s.  Wednesday will be a repeat performance of today with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.  Rain is possible tomorrow night and Thursday, but no severe weather is expected.  with more cloud clover and a cold front sweeping through the area, highs will only be in the 60s.  Friday through the weekend will be partly sunny and chillier with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.  Next week will bring us another round of showers Sunday into Monday, again without severe weather,  and there could be some stronger weather in the form of thunderstorms the day before Thanksgiving.   Average high this time of year is 67 and the average low is 43.  South wind at 10mph tonight and around 15mph Wednesday with higher gusts.  Sunrise is 6:32am and the sunset is 4:59pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Jamie Scott (right) recently passed away from complications related to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
‘My sister was a fighter’ | Jamie Scott dies of complications stemming from COVID-19
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Jackson under a precautionary boil water notice
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation
These JPS schools are going virtual Tuesday due to ‘water challenges’
7 sentenced for trafficking guns in Madison Co.

Latest News

Rain Chances Return Late Wednesday into Thursday Along Another Cold Front
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm ahead of rain chances late Wednesday, Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm Tuesday, Wednesday ahead of chilly rains Thursday
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Monday Night Weather Forecast
Warmer Air Remains Through Mid-Week: Rain Chances Return Thursday Along With The Return Of The...
First Alert Forecast: sunny, seasonably warm ahead of late week rain chances