Toys for Tots accepting donations | ‘We fully rely on it’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Toys for Tots needs donations to help make children feel special this Christmas.

Right now, their warehouse is relatively empty, but the organization is hoping it will fill up.

Last year they gave toys to 12,050 kids in Rankin, Madison, and Hinds Counties.

This year, the assistant coordinator says they fully expect to increase their reach because they are adding Scott County to their service area, which means between 15,000- 20,000 kids might need gifts this year.

Ideally, Tots for Tots would like to give each child five gifts and, in some cases, a bike, but last year kids only got two toys.

The pandemic just put a damper on donations.

They’re encouraging donors to think about how those gifts might be the only things some kids receive in some cases.

“Last year, with just the 12,000 or so kids, they were only allowed two toys each,” Wendy Day-Bunch, assistant coordinator for Central Mississippi Toys for Tots, said. “That was all we had to give them. We fully rely on donations and the collection boxes, and if there’s a business that makes a monetary donation to us to be able to help these kids.”

The organization struggles with donations for kids under two and girls between the ages of 10-12, which is why they’re encouraging everyone to donate books, jewelry, headphones, and makeup sets.

Here’s a wish list Toys for Tots set up this year to make it easier for online shoppers.

All donations are used to buy toys.

Click here to donate.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.