Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Rapper Young Dolph shot at Memphis bakery

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence is blocking traffic on Airways Boulevard following reports of rapper Young Dolph being shot at a Memphis bakery.

According to Memphis Police Department, a man was found dead at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies. Police have not confirmed if the rapper was killed.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have information on this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

We have a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

7 sentenced for trafficking guns in Madison Co.
Jamie Scott (right) recently passed away from complications related to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
‘My sister was a fighter’ | Jamie Scott dies of complications stemming from COVID-19
Mississippi woman accused of hitting boyfriend with her car
Mississippi woman accused of hitting boyfriend with her car
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox,...
‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution

Latest News

EPA reverses Trump-era decision to allow Yazoo Pumps
“It’s about the legacy and the loyalty and the pride in which Jacksonians walk. We’re part of a...
‘We’re in a Jackson State Renaissance’: JSU alumni bask in pride over SWAC East Champions
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
MDOC officials to speak on impending execution of David Cox
Moisture Starved Front Slips Into Central and Southwest Mississippi Through Thursday
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Wednesday; brisk, scattered showers Thursday