Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting in Waynesboro leaves one dead

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department...
According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department responded to a home invasion around the 700 block of Wayne Street around 1 p.m.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon leaves one man dead in Waynesboro.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department responded to a home invasion around the 700 block of Wayne Street around 1 p.m.

Upon entering the home, shots were fired by the suspect who was hiding inside.

Officers returned fire and the suspect was hit. The suspect was taken to the Wayne General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are on scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of his family.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 sentenced for trafficking guns in Madison Co.
Jamie Scott (right) recently passed away from complications related to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
‘My sister was a fighter’ | Jamie Scott dies of complications stemming from COVID-19
Mississippi woman accused of hitting boyfriend with her car
Mississippi woman accused of hitting boyfriend with her car
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox,...
‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution

Latest News

Aaron McGraw has been identified as the person found in 2016 after he was reported missing in...
Jackson County skeletal remains found in 2016 identified
Man wanted for kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Holmes County
Steve Macallin Thomas
Former youth pastor in Metter charged with sexual exploitation, sexual battery
State's first execution slated for a little more than an hour from now